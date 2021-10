LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — A 20-year-old Louisa woman was killed in an early Monday morning crash, according to Virginia State Police.

Madison G. Harris was driving a Nissan Sentra along the 6100 block of Courthouse Road when she ran off the road and hit a tree, according to police. Harris was alone in the car and not wearing a seatbelt, police added.

The crash was reported at about 3:19 a.m.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.