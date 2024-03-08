Watch Now
Family makes 'bittersweet' decision about Mad Italian restaurant in Petersburg

Two features make the Mad Italian Pasta and Steakhouse on Crater Road in Petersburg unique, according to longtime customers - a table set that has hung from the ceiling for decades and Chris Skordas, its owner.
PETERSBURG, Va. -- Mad Italian Pasta & Steak House in Petersburg will close its doors after nearly 50 years in business. The restaurant closing announcement came just days after the death of restaurant owner Chris Skordas.

"We’ve been overwhelmed at the outpouring of love and support following the recent death of our beloved Chris Skordas. Therefore, it is with bittersweet emotions that we announce the closure of the Mad Italian Family Restaurant, a Petersburg institution, after close to 50 years in business," the Skordas family posted on social media. "After much deliberation, the family wishes to close the restaurant and sell the property. Rest assured this was not an easy decision, but one we feel is best for our family at this time."

Skordas and his restaurant fed generations of families at the Crater Road restaurant.

“Countless kids he’s watched grow up, including myself, families he’s watched grow up, marriages. When you had a death in your family, Chris was on the phone," restaurant regular Michael Edwards told Jake Burns days after Skordas' death.

Edwards said Skordas created an unmatched family environment at the Mad Italian, adding it was the longest-operating Petersburg restaurant still run by its original owner.

"We wish to thank all our wonderful patrons and friends that have been loyal customers throughout the many years of business," the Skordas family's note on social media continued. "You all have been like family to us, and we are grateful for all the incredible memories we shared together throughout our lives."

