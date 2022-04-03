Fight over money led to deadly MacArthur Center shooting, Norfolk police chief says

NORFOLK, Va. -- Police are investigating a shooting at MacArthur Center that left a man dead and two women injured Saturday evening in Norfolk.

Officers were called to the mall in the 300 block of Monticello Avenue at 6:25 p.m.

Norfolk Police Chief Boone said that the man was pronounced dead at the scene and that the two women were taken to Sentara General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Boone said the shooting stemmed from an argument over money and believes the victim and suspect are related, WTKR reported.

A few sales associates at the mall said MacArthur was on lockdown, according to WTKR.

A Dillard's associate said staffers were told to lock up and go to the first level of the store.

Many roads in the area were blocked off as police investigated and officers urged people to avoid the area.

The violence comes two weeks after a shooting on Granby Street wounded three people and killed 25-year-old Devon Harris and 25-year-old Sierra Jenkins, a reporter at The Virginian-Pilot.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.