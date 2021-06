RICHMOND, Va. -- The Mac and Cheese Festival will return to Richmond Raceway on July 24, 2021.

The event promises bites of mac and cheese from Richmond-area restaurants and food trucks.

The event's website lists Fatty Smokes, Inner City Blues, and Return of the Mac as some of the vendors at the 2021 festival.

Tickets cost between $20 - $55.

The 2020 festival was canceled due to COVID-19.