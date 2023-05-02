Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Richmond jewelry business ensnared in ‘nanny cam’ lawsuit

Lustre.jpg
Richmond BizSense
Lustre is located in part of the former Adolf Jewelers storefront in Ridge Shopping Center.
Lustre.jpg
Posted at 2:59 PM, May 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-02 15:00:04-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A West End jewelry store tied to a longtime local jeweler family has become entangled in a $5 million lawsuit involving one of its owners and her husband. Lustre, along with owner Robin Salzberg and her husband, Daniel Salzberg, are attempting to fend off a complaint brought by the couple’s former nanny, who also worked for Lustre and claims she’s owed damages for alleged workplace sexual harassment and related emotional fallout after discovering a hidden camera in the bathroom while working at the family home in western Henrico. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone