Richmond jewelry business ensnared in ‘nanny cam’ lawsuit

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A West End jewelry store tied to a longtime local jeweler family has become entangled in a $5 million lawsuit involving one of its owners and her husband. Lustre, along with owner Robin Salzberg and her husband, Daniel Salzberg, are attempting to fend off a complaint brought by the couple’s former nanny, who also worked for Lustre and claims she’s owed damages for alleged workplace sexual harassment and related emotional fallout after discovering a hidden camera in the bathroom while working at the family home in western Henrico. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

