Lunenburg abruptly closes all schools Monday due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

LUNENBURG COUNTY, Va. -- Lunenburg County Public Schools abruptly announced Sunday that schools would be closed on Monday throughout the county. In a Facebook post, that had its comments turned off, Lunenburg school leaders said the decision was made due to "unforeseen circumstances."

In addition to the county's four schools not opening on Monday, the county closed the central school office and canceled after-school activities and Monday's school board meeting.

The school system has not yet released information about its decision to close schools on Monday.

In a Monday morning social media post, the school system shared a message providing information about the suicide and crisis lifeline.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.