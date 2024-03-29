Friends paint mural to remember 'magical light' gone too soon

RICHMOND, Va. -- Using their heartbreak to create art, Zoe Carter and Bryanna Raine created a mural in Richmond to honor their beloved friend who passed away unexpectedly in 2022.

The pair described Luke Anderson as a bright light.

"I like to say that I feel like I’d never meet another person like Luke," Raine said.

Provided to WTVR Bryanna Raine and Zoe Carter

Zoe Carter said the 20-year-old had the most unique personality.

"It feels like sometimes when people pass away people are like, 'There was nobody like them, they’re so special,'" Carter said. "But that’s how everybody felt about him before he passed away."

Both said losing Luke was one of the hardest things they ever experienced.

"It was a really dark time for everybody that knew him," Carter said. "I think because he was just like this magical light in all of our lives and when he was gone it felt like the light was out."

Provided to WTVR Luke Anderson



The two loved art and thought a mural would be a great way to honor Luke. So after months of planning and approval from the City of Richmond, work on the mural began.

"Once we started, we kind of got on a roll with it," Raine said. "It was a very long process because we wanted to make it perfect obviously."

Provided to WTVR

Taking almost a year to complete, the life-size mural of Luke cascades on a wall at Shields Market, across the street from a restaurant where he and his family shared many memories.

"He grew up going to Joe's so that was his favorite restaurant," said Carter.

WTVR

Both described the mural as a work of art made with love and packed with detail.

"We’ve got some little white butterflies because when we see them it always reminds us of him," described Raine.

They said they hope anyone who sees in work will be reminded of the laughter, light and love Luke brought to this world.

"Seeing it finally finished is really, really nice," Carter said.

Raine said she thinks Luke would "love it."

There are a few more details to be added before the official unveiling on Saturday, April 27. An exact time has not yet been announced.

