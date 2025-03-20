Troopers ID Henrico driver killed in crash with emergency vehicle that injured 3 others

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. — Troopers have released the name of the pickup truck driver killed in a crash with an emergency vehicle that left three others injured Wednesday morning in Fluvanna County.

Troopers were called to the intersection of Route 15 (James Madison Highway) and Route 6 (East River Road) just after 7:50 a.m., according to Matthew Demlein with Virginia State Police.

"A 2022 Ford F-550 Fluvanna County emergency vehicle was heading northbound on Route 15 when it was unable to avoid a 1998 Ford F-150 that had pulled into the intersection from Route 6," Demlein said.

The emergency vehicle hit the pickup, and 61-year-old Luis J. Sanchez, of Henrico, died at the scene, officials said.

A passenger, a 42-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital. Both men were wearing seat belts.

The driver of the emergency vehicle, a 21-year-old man from Waynesboro, suffered serious injuries. His passenger suffered minor injuries, according to troopers.

Both men, who were wearing seat belts, were taken to area hospitals.

Officials noted there is a stop sign on Route 6 and that the emergency vehicle's lights and siren were on.

Troopers said the wreck remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube