New suspect charged after teen's body found in car in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A 24-year-old man has now been arrested and charged in the murder of a 15-year-old girl in Chesterfield County last month.

The charges previously filed against a 30-year-old man in the case have been nolle prossed, officials said Thursday.

Officers were called to the 6300 block of Pewter Avenue just after 12:20 a.m. on Sunday, March 2, after someone reported hearing gunshots.

When police arrived, they found the 30-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the man and teen knew each other.

Based on the "initial investigation," the man in the car was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, police said.

However, detectives said that as their "investigation progressed and additional evidence was gathered and reviewed," Luis Manuel Cruz-Alfaro, of the 4700 block of Southmoor Road, was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police believe the man in the car and Cruz-Alfaro know each other.

Detectives said their investigation into the case is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 App.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.