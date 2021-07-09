Ludacris was 'humbled' by VDOT's 'Fast and Furious' signs: 'I thought it was a joke'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chris "Ludacris" Bridges said was "humbled" by the reference to himself and the newest "Fast and Furious" movie that recently popped up on VDOT's electronic message board signs in the Commonwealth.

The Grammy-winning rapper, actor and entrepreneur told Portsmouth, Virginia native and comedian Wanda Sykes, who was guest hosting on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," that he was wowed by the display.

“At first I thought it was a joke, and then I found out it was real,” Bridges said. “As artists and entertainers, we always want to make art and to do things that are ingrained in popular culture."

Bridges said the sign reference showed him "Ludacris and the 'Fast and Furious' franchise are synonymous to the rest of the world."

“It humbled me and it makes me feel great that we have fans all across the world that are actually going to put that on a highway to try to get people’s attention," he said. "So much love to everybody in Virginia.”

"That is pretty cool," Sykes replied.

RELATED: VDOT shares favorite highway signs