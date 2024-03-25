The powerful way slain Henrico girl's family is keeping her memory alive: 'Her name means light'

Watch the full report from WTVR CBS 6 Photojournalists A.J. Nwoko in the video player above.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A day of service was held Sunday to help people in need across Central Virginia while remembering a slain Henrico teenager remembered for being "a joy and a delight."

The third annual Lucia BremerFood Drive took place virtually and in-person as Canterbury Recreation gathered donations for Feed More to keep the 13-year-old’s memory alive.

Next Tuesday will mark three years since Lucia's death. The teen was killed while walking near Godwin High School.

"This is just a way that we can come together as a community do something positive," Angie Hutchinson, the facility manager for Canterbury Recreation, said. "Her family has asked that we use this time of year to do acts of service in her memory.

Hutchinson by honoring Lucia, who was a member at Canterbury, it brings "light to otherwise would be a very dark time and a very dark date on the calendar."

"Her name means light," Hutchinson said. "And so the family likes to remember that and spread light in dark places, and this is something that we can do."

Hutchinson said the past three food drives have raised more than $14,000. This year's event's had raised about $3,000 at last check.

