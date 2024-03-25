Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

The powerful way slain Henrico girl's family is keeping her memory alive: 'Her name means light'

Hutchinson: 'Lucia Bremer was a vital part of the Canterbury Recreation community and is terribly missed by all who knew and loved her'
The powerful way slain Henrico girl's family is keeping her memory alive
Posted at 12:04 AM, Mar 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-25 00:04:53-04

Watch the full report from WTVR CBS 6 Photojournalists A.J. Nwoko in the video player above.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A day of service was held Sunday to help people in need across Central Virginia while remembering a slain Henrico teenager remembered for being "a joy and a delight."

The third annual Lucia BremerFood Drive took place virtually and in-person as Canterbury Recreation gathered donations for Feed More to keep the 13-year-old’s memory alive.

Next Tuesday will mark three years since Lucia's death. The teen was killed while walking near Godwin High School.

"This is just a way that we can come together as a community do something positive," Angie Hutchinson, the facility manager for Canterbury Recreation, said. "Her family has asked that we use this time of year to do acts of service in her memory.

Canterbury Recreation Facility Manager Angie Hutchinson
Canterbury Recreation Facility Manager Angie Hutchinson

Hutchinson by honoring Lucia, who was a member at Canterbury, it brings "light to otherwise would be a very dark time and a very dark date on the calendar."

"Her name means light," Hutchinson said. "And so the family likes to remember that and spread light in dark places, and this is something that we can do."

Hutchinson said the past three food drives have raised more than $14,000. This year's event's had raised about $3,000 at last check.

You can also click here to make a donation.

Lucia Bremer
Lucia Bremer
feedmore2.jpeg

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for more complete coverage of news in your neighborhood and community. Have a story idea, email our team at newstips@wtvr.com. Or click here if you are interested in having a CBS 6 anchor, reporter or meteorologist attend or MC an event.

Find unique, award-winning stories every day on CBS 6 News

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone