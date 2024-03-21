How you can honor 'sweet' Henrico girl who 'loved to spread kindness'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A day of service in honor of a slain Henrico teenager aims to help people in need across Central Virginia.

The third annual Lucia BremerFood Drive will be held virtually and in-person at Canterbury Recreation.

The community will gather donations for Feed More at 1300 Pump Road on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to keep the 13-year-old’s memory alive.

“We loved Lucia. We remember her,” Angie Hutchinson, the facility manager for Canterbury Recreation, said at last year's event. ”She was a sweet little girl, very positive and loved to spread light and kindness. It’s just a way that we can honor the family and honor her memory. It’s very important to us as our community.”

As of Thursday more than $11,400 in donations had been received. The event's goal is $20,000.

You can also click here to make a donation.

Next Tuesday will mark three years since Lucia's death. The teen was killed while walking near Godwin High School.

Provided to WTVR Lucia Bremer

Provided to WTVR