Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

How you can honor 'sweet' Henrico girl who 'loved to spread kindness'

Hutchinson: 'Lucia Bremer was a vital part of the Canterbury Recreation community and is terribly missed by all who knew and loved her'
The touching way 13-year-old Henrico girl is being remembered
Lucia Bremer memorial
Posted at 1:58 PM, Mar 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-21 14:00:33-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A day of service in honor of a slain Henrico teenager aims to help people in need across Central Virginia.

The third annual Lucia BremerFood Drive will be held virtually and in-person at Canterbury Recreation.

The community will gather donations for Feed More at 1300 Pump Road on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to keep the 13-year-old’s memory alive.

“We loved Lucia. We remember her,” Angie Hutchinson, the facility manager for Canterbury Recreation, said at last year's event. ”She was a sweet little girl, very positive and loved to spread light and kindness. It’s just a way that we can honor the family and honor her memory. It’s very important to us as our community.”

As of Thursday more than $11,400 in donations had been received. The event's goal is $20,000.

You can also click here to make a donation.

Next Tuesday will mark three years since Lucia's death. The teen was killed while walking near Godwin High School.

Lucia Bremer
Lucia Bremer
feedmore2.jpeg

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for more complete coverage of news in your neighborhood and community. Have a story idea, email our team at newstips@wtvr.com. Or click here if you are interested in having a CBS 6 anchor, reporter or meteorologist attend or MC an event.

Find unique, award-winning stories every day on CBS 6 News

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone