14-year-old boy is also missing in Powhatan, deputies say

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. -- Deputies are also searching for a missing 14-year-old boy as they continue looking for a missing 12-year-old girl who disappeared in Powhatan County.

Officials said in an email Sunday evening that Lucas Johnson left his home in the 3000 block of Fighting Creek Drive on foot Wednesday, May 12.

Deputies described Lucas as a white male, 6 feet 1 inches tall and weighing 210 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair, officials said.

He was last seen wearing a red and white striped shirt, jeans, an Under Armour backpack and slide on shoes.

The news comes as investigators are still trying to find Olivia Grace Green. The 12-year-old was last seen Thursday evening at her home off Jones Creek Drive.

"Investigative efforts up until this point have not been able to establish a connection between Lucas Johnson and Olivia Green," deputies said.

Missing Powhatan girl's sister: 'We just need you back home'

Olivia's sister urged her sister to come home Saturday evening.

"My parents and I want to speak directly to you," she said. "If you're watching this, we know your [unintelligible] feelings right now, but we are not mad at you. We just need you back home safe."

Powhatan County Sheriff Brad Nunnally said Olivia does not have access to "some of the medications that she takes."

Deputies described Olivia as a white female, 5 ft. tall and weighing 97 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

The girl was last seen wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt and shorts, according to deputies.

Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office Olivia Grace Green

Officials released a photo of Olivia taken at school Thursday showing her wearing Crocs and clothes "she may still be wearing."

"We can't do this alone though, we are going to need the community's help," Nunnally said.

Officials encouraged neighbors to check their properties, doorbell and game cameras.

"Check these cameras, check your properties, look for anything unusual," Nunnally said. "Do not hesitate to call us."

Anyone with information about Lucas or Olivia's cases are urged to call the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office at 804-598-5656.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

