Elementary school students in Chester receive back-to-school backpacks and school supplies

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Hundreds of CC Wells Elementary School students in Chester received back-to-school backpacks and school supplies this month as part of Loyalty Toyota's Big Summer Giveback. Loyalty Toyota partnered with the Kids In Need Foundation and 620 Toyota dealers around the country to impact more than 60,000 students nationwide.

"The Big Summer Giveaway is a chance for our dealership family to rally around families in our community, and make sure local kids have the supplies they need to get off to a great start,” Loyalty Automotive President Dave Perno said. "It has really become one of our favorite events of the year."

Loyalty Automotive Loyalty Toyota fills backpacks as part of its Big Summer Giveaway

"Loyalty is about more than doing business in a community," Perno said. "We want to be a part of the communities we serve, and we sincerely appreciate everyone at CC Wells Elementary School for the warm welcome and wonderful day with the students. We know they’ll do great things this year."

