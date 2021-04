RICHMOND, Va. -- Lowe's is preparing to hire over 400 new associates at locations across Richmond during National Hiring Day on May 4.

In total, Lowe's will welcome 50,000 new store associates to assist customers in tackling their spring and summer projects.

Candidates who are 18 and older can apply in-person at Lowe's stores from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 4.

To RSVP for the event or to learn more, those interested can visit their website.