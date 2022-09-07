VIDEO: Small plane sparks big concerns over Henrico homes: 'A plane flew in front of my face'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A low-flying plane raised anxiety levels among some neighbors in the Wyndham Forest community on Wednesday.

"Basically a plane flew in front of my face," neighbor Carla Mentry said about the early afternoon air show.

Mentry said the small plane made loops over their Glen Allen neighborhood for about half an hour.

Carla Mentry Low-flying plane caused concern among some neighbors in far western Henrico County, Va. on Sept. 7, 2022.

Concerned with how close the plane was to her home, Mentry said she called the Henrico Police non-emergency number to ask what was going on.

"They said they received calls about it, but it was nothing to be concerned about because it was just a crop duster," she said. "We're not near any crops. We're in the middle of freaking Short Pump!"

Mentry said she was not only concerned about her home, but also nearby River's Edge Elementary School.

"I could hear him make repeated passes," she said. "He was flying very low."

Photo provided to WTVR The low-flying plane over River's Edge Elementary School.



Mentry, who has lived in the area since 2007, said it was the first time she'd ever seen something like that over her home.

"It was scary," she said. "Immediately, I was like, he gets to do what he wants? Who is going to stop him?"

The answer could be the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Kevin Ohree, an aviation safety assistant with the regional FAA office, said anyone with concerns about low-flying planes can file a report with the agency.

"We'll take the report and assign an investigator," Ohree said. "The investigator will follow up with the caller and figure out what's going on."

To reach the regional FAA office, call 804-222-7494.

While startling for some neighbors, there has been no indication yet that the pilot did anything wrong.

