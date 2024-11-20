How you can help this Chesterfield farm feed its animals through the winter: 'It makes all the difference'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield animal sanctuary is asking for the community's help as it heads into its most difficult time of the year.

During the winter months, the Loving Acres farm, filled with goats, sheep, pigs, and turkeys, receives fewer visits from the public which also means fewer donations.

WTVR

Ran by Rachel Loving, the non-profit takes in animals that were once displaced, injured, or in need. Loving says feeding the animals can be expensive.

"Between feeding hay, it’s easily I would say $1,500 to $2,000 every month and half," Loving said.

WTVR Rachel Loving

So, when adding that cost to the vet care bill and the need to replace the tractor and the fencing, Loving said they could use some assistance.

"I want to give every single animal a chance," she said. "They feed my soul and I try my darndest to try and take care of them."

Loving said people can help by donating pumpkins they may have left over, donating funds through the non-profit's website, or volunteering their time.

"Unbleached pumpkins and uncut," Loving said. "If you're willing to open up your heart and help some of these guys, it makes all the difference."

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok