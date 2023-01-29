Where is Lovely Brooks? Foul play feared in case of missing Richmond woman

RICHMOND, Va. -- Foul play may be a “high possibility" in the disappearance of Lovely Brooks, a Richmond woman who disappeared nearly three weeks ago, according to detectives.

The 53-year-old was last seen leaving her Barlen Drive home on Richmond's Southside the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 10. Since the age of 18, Brooks has identified as a transgender female.

Provided to WTVR Lovely Brooks and family

Her family is her lifeline and her sister says she would never walk away – even though times have been tough the past few years.

“She loved so much. She was upset over the death of our mother,” her sister said. “We are trying to adjust. It’s a whole new thing, so I know she wouldn't do this to us… She would be there. She knows this would tear me up."

Brooks, who was the sole caregiver for her aging father, has not been in contact with any family member since she disappeared.

Relatives said she does not have transportation and that her cellphone goes to voicemail.

WTVR Clarence Key, Richmond Police Department's Missing Persons Detective

Clarence Key, the Richmond Police Department’s missing persons detective, said foul play is a “high possibility.”

“We are looking into some things right now, without getting into any details, but we are following up on some electronic things,” Key said. “It’s a possibility."

Key is urging the public to come forward if they have seen Brooks, saying the weather could also play a part in her well being

"Definitely at night, it's dropping down in the 30s and the 20s,” Key said. “And if you're outside in those elements, it can be detrimental."

Brooks family and friends are keeping the faith, but as the the hours and days tick by, they are preparing themselves for the worst

"I've been messaging her everyday saying, ‘We love you. We want you home. Are you in trouble?” her sister said.

Brooks is described as 6 feet tall and weighing about 140 pounds.

If you think you have seen Books, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!