Volunteers take on 30 projects for Love804 Serve Day to 'give back'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Around 400 people rolled up their sleeves to join the Heights Baptist Church in their Love804 Serve Day on Saturday.

Volunteers headed out into the community to work on 30 different projects including refurbishing homes, clearing paths, feeding first responders, and working at food banks and community thrift stores.

"Gives back to the community, helps the area and also gives people in our church the opportunity to give back in some form or fashion," volunteer Jason Edwards said. "We had several children out here picking up trash, moving limbs and cutting grass. It just teaches them to help somebody else for no reason at all."

Additionally, a donation station was also set up in front of the church to collect much-needed items for five local organizations.

Household items were collected for Mercy Mall, school supplies for local schools, food and water for Back Door Ministry in Petersburg and more.

