Louisa's Stuff the Bus event breaks school supply donation record: 'Our community never disappoints'

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — Louisa County set a new record with its annual two-day "Stuff the Bus" school supply drive at the Walmart in Zion Crossroads.

The event on Friday and Saturday brought together athletic teams, Louisa High School band members, PTA groups and teachers to collect donations for students in need.

The goal was literal — fill an actual school bus with supplies donated by shoppers. After making purchases, customers could donate school supplies.

Staff members hoped to exceed last year's collection of 90 boxes worth of supplies.

"Our community never disappoints. They're always out. Today we've had record numbers rolling in this morning," Louisa County Public Schools Superintendent Doug Straley said. "Yesterday was a tremendous benefit to our school division. We're so excited to be here. You can see our students in the background here bringing it, our community bringing it in just to help our students."

The school district collected a record 102 boxes of supplies as well as more than $3,000 in cash donations, officials said.

