Weeks after the storm, meet the people still helping Virginia communities devastated by Helene

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. -- Though it's been nearly a month since Hurricane Helene devastated the southeast portion of the country, recovery from the storm is still far from over, especially in the southwest region of Virginia, where victims of the storm and the nonprofit agencies trying to assist are still in great need.

"We're going to love on the folks in southwest Virginia and see that they get all the things that they need that we can provide them to make the impact of this storm as bearable as we possibly can," Lloyd Runnett, with the Louisa County Resource Council, said.

Runnett immediately went into action after the storm and helped mobilize the Louisa County Food Bank to begin collecting as many items as possible to help with the relief.

Now two weeks after that initial collection, the Resource Council has made its way to Tazewell County to deliver a tractor-trailer full of supplies.

It's just one of many large shipments they plan to deliver over the next few weeks.

"Yesterday, we were able to do two shipments. One of them went to Bristol, Virginia, and the other one went to Smyth County," Runnett said. "Today, we have one going to Damascus, and we're at the Southwest Virginia Community College. So we have two today, and we'll have several next week."

Friday's delivery and the ones to follow were made possible by the County Resource Council, the Board of Supervisors, and countless residents who came together for people in need. Runnett said there was still time to help.

"This is not a sprint, not even a little race, this is a marathon. So as people feel their call to contribute, we will be accepting donations, and we will continue to deliver them to this community out here," he said.

Click here for a list of needed supplies.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Email the CBS 6 Newsroom and let us know.