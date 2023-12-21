Check your tickets! The newest millionaire is from Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Someone bought a Powerball ticket that hit a $2 million prize in Wednesday night’s drawing, according to the Virginia Lottery.

The ticket was bought at Louisa Mini Mart, located at 305 West Main Street in Louisa, Virginia.

"This ticket matched the first five numbers and missed only the Powerball number. Normally that would win $1 million. However, whoever bought this ticket spent an extra $1 for Power Play when they bought it. That extra dollar doubled the prize to $2 million," a Virginia Lottery spokesperson wrote in an email. "This ticket was one of only five in the nation to match the first five numbers in Wednesday’s drawing, and the only one in Virginia."

The winning numbers for the December 20 Powerball drawing were 27-35-41-56-60, and the Powerball number was 16.

Since no one matched all the numbers, Saturday’s Powerball drawing now sits to an estimated $620 million.



