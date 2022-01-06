They lost power Monday and are preparing to spend the weekend in the dark.

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. -- Robin Walker prepped her Louisa County family for another potential round of winter weather.

“I just want to help prepare them for the worst to come if there’s more to come,” Walker said as she pushed a cart of food and water.

She traveled to the Louisa County Resource Council on Thursday to pick up supplies for her parents who are staying in a hotel.

“I'll make some spaghetti to last them a couple of days, so they don’t have to worry about being hungry or going out and get it,” Walker stated.

As of Thursday afternoon, Walker’s parents were among the more than 10,000 Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) members in Louisa still in the dark following the year's first major winter storm.

Casey Hollins, a REC spokesperson, knows what it's like to go without electricity. Her family in Louisa County also lost electricity Monday morning.

“I have been anxiously waiting for my coworkers to make their way over to our side of the county to get the power back on,” Hollins explained. “So, I definitely understand what our members are feeling. I know how frustrated they are. I’m feeling it. It’s cold. I’m exhausted.”

Nearly 1,000 REC and contracted field employees are working through the widespread damage. Most REC members who lost power this week have their power back on.

But Hollins estimated the rest of the families without electricity will have it restored by the end of the weekend and for some, into next week.

“We haven’t forgotten anyone. Our crews are out in full force,” she stated.

Lloyd Runnett, the executive director at the Louise Council Resource Council, opened the food distribution late Wednesday night for families to pick up food and water.

“We are prepared for this. We planned for this, and our team is up and running and meeting the needs of the community,” Runnett said. “No matter what your situation is you’re welcome to come here. We will give you emergency provisions and water to make sure you get through this storm.”

The county set up an overnight shelter at the Louise County Middle School for families without electricity. Approximately 30 families stayed at the school, according to the Red Cross. Pets are welcome. There is also a warming shelter at the Holly Grove Fire Department.