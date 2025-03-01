Virginia man charged with 2nd-degree homicide in connection to his girlfriend's death

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — A Louisa County man is charged with second-degree homicide in connection to his girlfriend's death.

A news release from the Louisa County Sheriff's Office, investigators were called to the 1000 block of West Old Mountain Road at 11:20 a.m. Friday after a man called 911 about an "incident that had occurred with his girlfriend."

While deputies were heading to the scene, they learned the man had made several concerning statements and was still inside the home. Raymond Jenkins, 53, was identified as the caller.

Deputies found a woman dead in a back bedroom. The news release says she suffered from severe injuries.

Investigators identified the victim as Rhea Harlow, 51, of Louisa. The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of her death.

Jenkins was arrested and is being held without bond. He will appear in court on Tuesday.



The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the Louisa County Sheriff's Office CID Unit at 540-967-1234 or Louisa Crime Solvers at 800-346-1466.

This is a developing story. Email tributes or memories of Rhea Harlow to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

