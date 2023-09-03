'Spitfire' Virginia firefighter injured in wreck responding to fire has died: 'There are no words'

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — A Louisa County firefighter injured in a crash while responding to a fire seven weeks ago has died, officials announced Saturday.

Mia Ethridge was receiving treatment at UVA Medical Center after she was injured when the fire engine she was on ran off the road and hit a tree around 2:50 p.m. on July 9.

Troopers said that it was raining at the time of the crash.

Provided to WTVR Mia Ethridge

“We ask our citizens to join us in remembering Mia for her bravery and heroism,” Louisa County officials wrote in a statement Saturday. “She and her family will remain in the thoughts and prayers of not only the Fire & EMS department, but the heart of our community as a whole.”

In addition to working for Louisa County Fire and EMS, Ethridge was also a firefighter for the Stafford Volunteer Fire Department.

“She will storm the gates of heaven with her bright eyed smile and spitfire self after she gives the gift of life,” reads a post on the Stafford Volunteer Fire Department's Facebook page. “She will be the biggest sun beam we see on all beautiful days.”

Officials noted that Ethridge’s family donated her organs to “give the gift of life” so that “Mia is still taking care of others.”

“Please keep Mia and her family in your prayers. And please pray for her brothers and sisters from the fire department,” Stafford Volunteer Fire Department officials wrote.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.