18-year-old dies after car crashes into utility pole in Louisa County

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — An 18-year-old woman died Wednesday morning when she struck a utility pole in her Honda Civic, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened in the 12000 block of Louisa Road around 11:10 a.m.

Hayley Briance Lam from Bumpass was headed east when her car ran off the road to the right and struck the utility pole.

State Police said she succumbed to injuries on the scene. She was wearing a seat belt.

This crash remains under investigation.