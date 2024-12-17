Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

2 men dead after early-morning crash in Louisa County

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on December 17, 2024
Posted

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — Two men have died after a crash in Louisa County early Tuesday morning.

The Virginia State Police said the crash happened in the 4600 block of James Madison Highway around 4 a.m.
Initial investigation found a 2002 Mazda sedan, driven by Kenneth Rowley, 36, of Louisa, was heading north when it crossed the double yellow lines and hit a 2001 Toyota Corolla, driven by Wade Dickenson, 63, of Gordonsville.

Rowley was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries. Dickenson died at the scene.

A family member was in the car with Dickenson at the time of the crash. They were taken to the hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

State police are still investigating the crash.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone