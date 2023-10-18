Louisa County students spend day giving to community: 'I like helping out'

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. -- Drivers in Louisa County were met with the sight of high school students out on the roads. But they weren't skipping school but instead spending the day outside of the classroom giving back to the community.

It's a part of the county's 'Asynchronous Learning Day' where students instead of learning about math, English, or science spend time learning about what makes a good citizen.

"One of the things that really matters to us here and Louisa is that we help our students become great citizens and part of being a good citizen is giving back to your community," explained Andrew Woolfolk, Louisa County Public Schools' Public Information Officer.

While picking up trash isn't glamorous the students took to the community service well.

"I like helping out," stated Will Hobbs a student within Louisa County Schools, "We found like bottles, soda cans.... I think the craziest thing I've found personally is like this really old coin."

And the day continued for Lousia County Schools with a free lunch being given to military service members and veterans as a part of 'Operation Kindness'. Then students with Moss-Nuckols Elementary School and Thomas Jefferson Elementary School spent the afternoon cleaning service vehicles for first responders.

"I'm proud of our students for being a part of lit. I'm proud of our community for support and our parents for supporting it. It's a really great project and I'm excited to continue on," added Woolfolk.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!