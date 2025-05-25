Louisa County Sheriff's Office annual K-9 5K race raises money for 'our partners in the field'

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — The Louisa County Sheriff's Office and the LCSO Foundation held their annual K-9 5K Run-Walk on Saturday, bringing together community members and their four-legged friends for a day of exercise and entertainment.

The family-friendly event welcomed dogs of all kinds to participate in either the 5K race or the kids' half-mile fun run.

Nearly 90 participants enjoyed more than just running, with the event featuring music, awards and live K-9 demonstrations. Each registered participant also received a $20 gift card to a local ice cream shop.

"Our K-9s are more than just dogs — they’re our partners in the field,” Louisa County Sheriff Donald Lowe said. "Every participant helps us keep these incredible animals healthy, ready, and available to serve our community."

All proceeds from the event will support the LCSO Foundation, which funds various needs for the department's K-9 officers.

