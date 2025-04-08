Virginia middle schoolers test their civic knowledge at National Civics Bee

LOUISA, Va. — Louisa County Middle School student Katie Harper is readying herself for an upcoming competition—but it's not pronunciations, synonyms or definitions on her notecards.

Instead, she's memorizing historical moments and facts about government to prepare for the National Civics Bee.

"I feel pretty prepared... just got to keep on studying and it’ll be fresh on mind," Harper said.

The regional round of the National Civics Bee will take place at Louisa County High School on Tuesday night, where middle school students from across the state will gather to showcase their knowledge of American history and government.

This event has been in the making for a year, narrowing down thousands of students to the final 20 who will compete.

"Any student is eligible, whether it's public, private, monastery, it doesn't matter, home school,” said Tracy Hale Clark with the Louisa County Chamber of Commerce.

Both she and Louisa County Schools Superintendent Doug Straley said they're excited to bring the competition to the region for the first time.

"Our students have been working for less than half a year to get to this point," said Straley.

"The National Civics Bee is a program initiated by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. As a chamber, seeing this kind of involvement at such a young age gives me really great inspiration for our future," said Clark.

Students will participate in two multiple-choice rounds, followed by a Q&A round with judges. The student with the most points at the end will be declared the winner.

The top three winners will receive cash prizes and advance to the state competition, where even more cash prizes are at stake. The top student from Virginia will move on to the national level competition—a level of civic achievement that Harper hopes to reach.

