Boil water advisory in effect for part of Louisa County

What you can and can't do with tap water under a boil water advisory
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — A boil water advisory is in effect for a part of Louisa County after a water main break.

Residents between St. Judes Roman Catholic Church at 1937 Davis Highway and the Town of Mineral, including Poplar Road and Onionville Road, should not drink or cook with tap water without boiling it first until further notice.

According to the county, the advisory is due to a main break which caused system pressure to fall below 20 psi at some connections, and was issued out of an abundance of caution.

For more information, contact Louisa County at 540-967-1122.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

