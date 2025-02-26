Louisa County Animal Shelter at capacity, offering free adoptions on all animals

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — The Louisa County Animal Shelter is offering free adoptions on all animals due to being at critical capacity.

"The Louisa County Animal Shelter is currently operating at a critically full capacity and is requesting the community’s assistance in fostering, adopting, and retrieving lost animals," the county shared in a statement. "Without space available for any incoming strays, Louisa County is offering free adoptions on all animals."

The shelter is located at 18 Sacred Heart Avenue in Mineral. You can view the adoptable animals here.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube