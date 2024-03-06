He bought a part of Mayo Island in Richmond for $13,000. He's now asking $1.65 million for the land.

RICHMOND, Va. -- The last piece of Mayo Island not owned by the City of Richmond is officially up for grabs.

Louis Heindl has listed his sliver of the island at 510 S. 14th St. for sale with an asking price of $1.65 million. The quarter-acre parcel sits in the heart of Mayo Island, the 15-acre expanse that the city bought earlier this year.

Heindl bought his parcel from a boat club in the 1970s for $13,000 and has held onto it ever since. A recycling plant operated on the land for decades, and in recent years a food truck court has operated there.

In January, the City of Richmond bought the rest of Mayo Island for $15 million with plans to incorporate it into the James River Park System. Heindl’s plot wasn’t included in that deal.

When reached this week, Heindl said he still hasn’t heard from the city regarding his parcel and now it’s on the open market.

