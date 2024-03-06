Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

He bought a part of Mayo Island in Richmond for $13,000. He's now asking $1.65 million for the land.

louis-heindl-mayo-island1-Cropped-scaled.jpg
Richmond BizSense
Louis Heindl and Cindy Garrett on their family’s piece of Mayo Island.
louis-heindl-mayo-island1-Cropped-scaled.jpg
Posted at 6:22 AM, Mar 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-06 06:22:25-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- The last piece of Mayo Island not owned by the City of Richmond is officially up for grabs.

Louis Heindl has listed his sliver of the island at 510 S. 14th St. for sale with an asking price of $1.65 million. The quarter-acre parcel sits in the heart of Mayo Island, the 15-acre expanse that the city bought earlier this year.

Heindl bought his parcel from a boat club in the 1970s for $13,000 and has held onto it ever since. A recycling plant operated on the land for decades, and in recent years a food truck court has operated there.

In January, the City of Richmond bought the rest of Mayo Island for $15 million with plans to incorporate it into the James River Park System. Heindl’s plot wasn’t included in that deal.

When reached this week, Heindl said he still hasn’t heard from the city regarding his parcel and now it’s on the open market.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone