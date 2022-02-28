Loud booms came from Fort Pickett live-fire training, officials say

FORT PICKETT, Va. -- The loud booms and rumbling sounds people reported hearing in parts of Central Virginia Saturday night likely came from Fort Pickett, according to officials.

A spokesperson for the fort located near Blackstone said there was “live-fire training that frequently takes place,” but that there was “nothing out of the ordinary.”

However, he said “atmospheric conditions can cause the sounds from the range to carry farther and sound louder than normal.”

"There is no cause alarm," he wrote.

Prince George Police and the Greensville County Sheriff's Office posted about the noises on social media.

"If you hear loud booming, it is coming from Ft. Pickett conducting training," reads a 10:48 p.m. post on the Greensville County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. "God Bless our troops."

Fort Pickett is about 60 miles south and west of Richmond.

