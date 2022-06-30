Korean grocer Lotte Plaza Market takes over former Stein Mart in Henrico
Lotte Plaza Market is taking over the 45,000-square-foot space in the Olde Towne Shopping Center left vacant by Stein Mart.
Posted at 10:28 AM, Jun 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-30 10:32:47-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- For the second time this month, a vacant former Stein Mart building has caught the eye of a new-to-market retailer — this time in a Korean grocer. Lotte Plaza Market will open its first Richmond-area location at 7801 W. Broad St. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.
