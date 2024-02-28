Anonymous CBS 6 viewer replaces Petersburg woman's refrigerator free of charge: 'All I could do was smile'

PETERSBURG, Va. -- After almost two months without a working refrigerator, 60-year-old Lori Colbert was given a brand new one by a stranger who saw her story and felt compelled to help.

Her son, Brian Colbert first reached out to CBS 6 after his mother's refrigerator broke at the end of 2023 and they were having difficulties with the warranty company getting it replaced.

He said his mother suffered a stroke years ago, and now battles with high blood pressure and diabetes, which is why having a place to store fresh food is essential for her health.

Lori said they've wasted hundreds of dollars on food since their ordeal first began.

So, CBS 6 reached out to the warranty company and was told they would be in contact with Lori about sending her a gift card to buy a replacement.

However, before that gift card ever arrived, a brand-new gift arrived at her door.

"A gentleman came, and they got me a refrigerator and I just feel great," Lori said.

Not even 24 hours after her story aired, a stranger who chose to remain anonymous, showed up at Lori’s door, asking to replace her fridge with a brand new one for free.

"They came in and took the measurements of the refrigerator, and when they started bringing in the pieces of the new one in all I could do was look and smile," she said.

"It’s got a water filter, air filter, this thing is way better than the old one," Brian said describing the new fridge.

Lori said not having a refrigerator took a lot from her and she was shocked someone would do this.

"I really still can’t believe that somebody actually listened and took care of the problem," she said.

Thanks to the kindness of one caring soul, a situation that was once an unsettling burden for this family is now an unexpected blessing both say they're forever grateful for.

"Having to eat Chinese food and canned food which is really unhealthy for her but now I can cook for her the way I’m supposed to, and she can be happy, I’m happy," Brian said.

Lori said she is slowly but surely starting to fill up her fridge.

She wants to give a special thank you to everyone who reached out and offered assistance after her story aired.

There were at least five people that reached out to CBS 6 offering to get her a fridge.

