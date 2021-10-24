Chester man killed in crash hit guardrail, state police say

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. — A Chester man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck in Gloucester County Saturday evening, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened at 5:35 p.m. along eastbound Route 14 west of Ware Neck Road, Sgt. Michelle Anaya with Virginia State Police said.

The driver of a Cadillac was "traveling at a high rate of speed" along a curve when he ran off the road and into the median before over-correcting and hitting a guardrail, according to Anaya.

"The vehicle traveled over the guardrail into the tree line and struck several trees before overturning and ejecting the driver," Anaya said.

Troopers said the driver, 35-year-old Lorenzo Williams Jones Jr. of Summer Arbor Lane in Chester, was taken to Walter Reed Hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Investigators said it is unclear if Jones was wearing his seat belt.

Anaya said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.