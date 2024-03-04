What are you looking forward to in 2024? For some, Trump v. Biden does not rank high on the list.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Barring a major surprise very soon, the 2024 Presidential Election this fall is heading toward a 2020 rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. The history and context of this possibility gives many voters an uneasy feeling about what might play out and both men are unpopular for many voters within their own party.

Ahead of Super Tuesday, where Virginia and more than a dozen states/territories hold their nominating contest for the presidential election, CBS 6 reporter Jake Burns and photojournalist Curtis Akers found out what a few Virginians are looking forward to in 2024 and their thoughts on the election.

Will Super Tuesday provide the aforementioned surprise? Some political experts have said Nikki Haley must have a big day on Tuesday to keep her bid for the Republican nomination alive. Trump has won easily in the most recent statewide primaries in Michigan and South Carolina, Haley's home state. Haley did win the Washington D.C Republican primary that ended Monday, according to reports.

Biden continues to face questions surrounding his age and handling of the Israel-Hamas war.

Early voting in Virginia's Presidential Primary ended on Saturday.

Polls open Tuesday at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Voters may choose to vote in either the Republican or Democratic primary but must choose only one.

Voters head to their normal polling place — just like general elections — to vote in the primary.

Six names will appear on the Republican ballot, but only Trump and Haley are still seeking the nomination.

Biden's name will appear alongside Rep. Dean Phillips and Marianne Williamson on Democratic primary ballots.

You can find more information on Virginia's presidential primary election via the Department of Elections.

