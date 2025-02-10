Police identify Chesterfield man killed in Richmond home, homicide investigation underway

RICHMOND, Va. — Police identified the victim in a February 6 homicide as Lonzo Harris Jr., 35, of Chesterfield County.

"At approximately 11:36 p.m. Thursday, February 6, officers were called to the 3300 block of Decatur Street for the report of a person shot. Officers arrived and located an adult male, Harris Jr., down and unresponsive inside the residence. He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene," a Richmond Police spokesperson said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at 804-646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.



Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you knew the victim and want to share condolences.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.