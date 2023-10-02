Longtime owners sell James River Transportation to N.J.-based competitor

RICHMOND, Va. --After nearly 100 years in Central Virginia, a local transit company has been picked up by new owners.

James River Transportation was sold Sept. 22 to New Jersey-based Academy Bus Charter.

The deal included JRT’s fleet of nearly 100 buses and vehicles, equipment and its book of business. Terms were not disclosed.

JRT was founded in 1928 in Buckingham County as a shuttle service for folks in rural Virginia looking to get to Richmond. In time it grew into a full transit company, primarily offering charter bus and van services. Since 1998, JRT has been headquartered at 915 N. Allen Ave. near the Sauer Center.

