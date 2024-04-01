Longtime Feed More HQ near The Diamond to be replaced with 180 condos

RICHMOND, Va. -- An out-of-town homebuilder is looking to the soon-to-be former headquarters of the region’s largest food bank for its chance to break into the Richmond market.

New Jersey-based K. Hovnanian Homes has filed plans to build 180 condominiums at 1415-1603 Rhoadmiller St.

The 6-acre site is currently the nerve center for local nonprofit Feed More, which is in the process of building a new headquarters north of Lakeside in Henrico.

The proposed development, referred to as The Lofts at Durham Park in city planning documents, would be one of K. Hovnanian’s first projects in the Richmond region. The publicly traded company has a national footprint and has been an active homebuilder in the Northern Virginia area since the 1990s.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.