Richmond restaurant to require proof of vaccination for indoor and outdoor dining

RICHMOND, Va. -- Weeks after resuming indoor dining for the first time since March 2020, the delta variant compelled Richmond restaurant Longoven to make another change of plans.

Beginning August 1, the restaurant will require proof of vaccination for indoor and outdoor dining.⁣

"Navigating the current situation as the pandemic changes is no easy task," social media messages for the restaurant read. "But as from the beginning, the physical and mental health of our staff, families, guests, and community are paramount.⁣"

⁣

The message went on to explain how the restaurant would reach out to customers with August reservations to go over the process and answer questions. ⁣

When reached for additional information, a restaurant owner said there would be no additional statements at this time.

The Scott's Additional restaurant was named one of Bon Appetit's Best New Restaurants after it opened in 2018.

"Thanks to everyone for your understanding ⁣and patience," the social media post continued. "Our hope is that this is temporary and that the optimism of these past few months prevails."