Richmond ranks as one of the country's 'loneliest' cities. Do you agree?

RICHMOND, Va. — The results of a new study have revealed Richmond is the 10th “loneliest” city in the United States.

ChamberofCommerce.org ranked 170 cities using the latest census data. The study found four of every 10 Richmonders live alone.

The study ranked Richmond 6th among cities with the most women living alone at 27.4 percent.

Researcher Collin Czarnecki, with ChamberofCommerce.org, acknowledged there was a big difference in the sense of being physically alone versus feeling lonely.

“But if you are older, according the National Institute of Health, living alone among older adults can bring on health issues related to anxiety and depression,” Czarnecki said.

Rachel Attenberger lives alone in Richmond with her dog Wookie and doesn’t consider herself lonely.

“I feel like the main disadvantage for me would definitely be financial especially with the rising cost and rent,” she said. “That has been the main disadvantage, because I have had roommates in the past.”

She shared a list of advantages to living by herself.

“Everything is mine. It's my own space. I feel like I've gotten to know myself better by living by myself and just having that solitude, that peace of mind that everything is mine. It's my mess. My stuff. I'm on my time and my schedule,” Attenberger said.

According to the findings, younger Americans are holding off on major life milestones like buying a home, marriage, or becoming parents.

Attenberger agrees with those findings.

“I do think that’s a trend in our country and Richmond, as well. The housing market is so expensive and people are living for experiences after COVID happened. I actually want to live my life,” she said.

Washington DC tops the list of “loneliest” cities followed by Birmingham, Alabama and St. Louis, Missouri.

