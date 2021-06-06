Man killed in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- A homicide investigation is underway on Richmond's Southside after a man was shot to death early Sunday morning, police said.

Officers were called to the 3200 block of Logandale Avenue, not far from Maury Cemetery, at 5:30 a.m. for a report of a person shot.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to police.

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit your tips through the P3 Tips App.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.