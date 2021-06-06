Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man killed in Richmond shooting

items.[0].image.alt
WTVR
Richmond Police generic.PNG
Posted at 12:47 PM, Jun 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-06 12:49:56-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A homicide investigation is underway on Richmond's Southside after a man was shot to death early Sunday morning, police said.

Officers were called to the 3200 block of Logandale Avenue, not far from Maury Cemetery, at 5:30 a.m. for a report of a person shot.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to police.

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit your tips through the P3 Tips App.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.