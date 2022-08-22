Log truck crash closes portion of Powhite Parkway

RICHMOND, Va. — A crash involving a tractor-trailer hauling logs has closed down a portion of the Virginia Route 76 and Virginia Route 146 interchange Monday morning.

Richmond Police said they are responding to the crash, located on the north side of the Powhite Parkway bridge.

As of noon, all westbound lanes of VA-76 were closed and all southbound lanes of VA-146 were closed.

Viewer video provided to CBS 6 shows the tractor-trailer overturned with logs strewn across the highway.

Police have not said if there any other vehicles involved, or noted any possible injuries.

#BREAKING HUGE backups on the Powhite Pkwy westbound lanes due to a tractor trailer crash, according to @VaDOTRVA. We have barely moved in 20 minutes @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/4s9BG5MD1m — Brendan King CBS 6 (@ImBrendanKing) August 22, 2022

We'll keep you updated on WTVR.com

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

