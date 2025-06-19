Police searching for woman accused of taking valuables from locker room at Henrico gym, stealing car

RICHMOND, Va. — Henrico police are searching for a woman who allegedly stole valuables from a gym locker room, then stole a car, and attempted to use the victim's credit cards.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspect, who was wearing a distinctive colorful bonnet, after an incident at a fitness facility on Brook Road. Crime Insider sources say there could be more victims at other local gyms.

"That's terrifying. It's a big fear," said one gym-goer.

Law enforcement officials are advising people to be vigilant with their belongings, especially at fitness centers.

"I make sure I have my keys and wallet on me and I never leave them even if it is a locked locker room," another gym member said.

According to police, the woman was captured on surveillance video at a pharmacy on Lakeside Avenue on Monday, where she allegedly attempted to use debit and credit cards stolen from a locker just minutes earlier.

"On Monday our officers were called to the 5700 block of Brook Road for a reported stolen vehicle. Once our officers got on scene they spoke to the victim who said she had been inside the business when someone took her keys out of her purse and she came outside and the car was gone," police said.

Investigators believe the woman's colorful bonnet may help lead to her identification and capture.

The thefts come as HEAT (Help Eliminate Auto Theft) released their 2024 statistics showing Central Virginia experienced a 25% increase in grand theft auto from 2023 to 2024.

"I know our 2024 statistics showed that cars stolen in the county were because people left their doors unlocked and that's an issue, we continue to have day in and day out. Make sure you lock your vehicles and make sure you take any valuables out with you wherever you may go," police said.

Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or text a tip using the P3 app.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.