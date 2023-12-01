Community mourns the death of beloved Virginia veterinarian Dr. Locke Taylor

RICHMOND, Va. -- The community is mourning the death of Virginia veterinarian Dr. Locke Taylor.

Taylor had served the community for more than 50 years with multiple veterinary hospitals in Central Virginia.

"It is with a heavy heart that we must relay the passing of Dr. Locke Taylor," a message posted Thursday on the Locke A. Taylor and Associates Facebook page read. "He served his lifelong calling of being a veterinarian for 54 years. He had an unmatched passion for service, and his kindness and generosity touched the lives of thousands of pets and people alike."

Taylor knew at a young age that he wanted to dedicate his life to helping animals.

"I have wanted to be a veterinarian as long as I can remember," Taylor saidin a post on the hospital's website.

Taylor graduated from the University of Georgia with a Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine in 1969 and started his practice later that same year, according to his online bio.

"He has been a mentor and a friend to so many that now carry on his legacy," the hospital's Facebook post concluded.

Additional information about Dr. Taylor's passing has not been made public.

