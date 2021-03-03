You can help 'Friends Helping Friends' bring relief to Texas after devastating storm

RICHMOND, Va. -- Help is on the way from the streets of Richmond to communities that are in need in Dallas after a devastating winter storm last month.

Bobby Vincent is a long-time supporter of local nonprofit Friends Helping Friends, and he’s gearing up to join a team headed to Texas for the relief project.

“When you don’t have running water or heat, when you don’t have a pantry full of food, we just want our community to open its heart and show Texas that we care” Vincent said.

Vincent is all too familiar with what this relief effort will mean to families still reeling after the storm.

He has been on the front lines before with Friends Helping Friends, joining founder Michael Pearson and other volunteers on relief trips to New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina, and to Texas and North Carolina after catastrophic hurricanes.

He said what he remembers most about those visits is the smiling faces.

“People were extremely happy that we were willing to make the trip and were appreciative of the supplies. You can never take any type of small blessing for granted” Vincent added.

Friends Helping Friends is partnering with some churches in the Richmond area and other nonprofits, like Wealth Building Solutions and Mission From The Heart Foundation, to collect needed items.

If you want to donate, drop-off sites this week will be open from noon until 6 p.m. on March 2, 4 and 6 at these Richmond locations:

Richmond Heritage Credit Union

Sixth Baptist Church on Addison Street

Swansboro Baptist Church on Midlothian Turnpike

Second Baptist Church on Broad Rock Boulevard

“We are looking for cases of water, nonperishable items, paper towels, toilet paper. Anything you can think of that you would probably need in a crisis situation” Vincent said.

On March 9, Vincent will team up with another volunteer, Freddie Vincent, to drive the truck the 20 plus hours to Texas

Their crew will link up once again with Where Are You Outreach in Dallas to distribute items to families in need. Volunteers will return to Richmond on March 11.

