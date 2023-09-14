Watch Now
Richmond insurance company sells off Staples Mill Campus for $66M

Though the company has rebranded to Elevance Health, Anthem’s logo still adorns the building.
kinsale-anthem-elevance1-2048x1536.jpg
Posted at 6:46 AM, Sep 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-14 06:54:50-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Nine months after buying a Willow Lawn-area office complex for $77 million, local insurance company Kinsale Capital Group has already recouped much of that investment following a sizable deal last month.

Kinsale sold the Elevance Health-anchored office building at 2103 Staples Mill Road for $66.1 million, according to Henrico County property records.

The publicly traded insurance company had picked up the building as part of a $77 million deal in December 2022 that also included an adjacent office building at 2015 Staples Mill Road. The properties are across the road from Kinsale’s recently built headquarters at 2035 Maywill St.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

