Local counseling service prepares young people for workforce

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Going into the workforce for the first time can be a scary thing and properly preparing for it can be even scarier, especially if your mental health is suffering.

A Central Virginia counseling service is working to prepare young people for the job force in more ways than one.

A Peace of Mind Counseling Services was created amid the COVID-19 pandemic after husband and wife Brandon and Latesha Smith recognized many people were feeling isolated and struggling with their mental health.

The office, located in Chesterfield, provides affordable counseling services along with a strength-based workforce preparation program.

Career Pathways to Success is offered to those ages 14 and up and prepares young people for college or the career of their choice by helping them create a plan, build their skills and improve their mental health while also working with various community service programs.

Those that are low-income, have a disability, are in and out of foster care, a group home or are parenting may qualify for free services.

"We know that there are so many factors that influence a person, we understand that different life stressors take place, whether it's internal or externally. And so we wanted to make sure that we provided an opportunity for them to be able to learn about themselves and then learn how they can apply the knowledge they have gained out into the community," Latesha said.

You can find a link to the services here.